Jail Docket

February 3 through February 10

Christopher Chapman, WM, 11/18/1983, Phyllis Jenkins.

LaPatrick D. Holmes, BM, 12/09/1977, Contempt of Court (Justice Court) and Burglary; Phyllis Jenkins.

Dewayne Smith, BM, 05/27/1973, Aggravated Assault, Phyllis Jenkins.

Teresa M. Addy, WF, 03/07/1986, Grand Larceny, Phyllis Jenkins.

Timothy E. Smitt, WM, 11/30/1984, Tamaria Durr.

Ralph Diaz, WM, 08/01/1963, Dondrea Arterberry.

Kelvin Welch, BM, 05/22/1977, disorderly conduct- disturbance of family, Dennis Hooks.

Montricas D. Welch, BM, 05/31/1990, contempt of court (Justice Court), Phyllis Jenkins.

Terrance A. Kirk, BM, 02/05/1989, Phyllis Jenkins.

Tristen McDill, WF, 09/21/1997, Disorderly conduct- disturbance of family, Darryle Edwards.

Kenneth G. Bennett, WM, 12/31/1987, Phyllis Jenkins.

Bobby J. Pearl, WM, 07/10/1977, Phyllis Jenkins.

James Bell, BM, 10/11/1970, Terrence Watt.

Editor’s note: Unless otherwise noted or not applicable, defendants listed in this report have only been charged with the offenses listed an have not been convicted in court. The information contained herein is derived from public records.