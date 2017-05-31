Kimbrough to perform at Lake Tiak O’Khata June 2

From press reports

Will Kimbrough will be performing at Lake Tiak O’Khata in Louisville, MS on June 2 starting at 7pm. This is a free concert.

The concert is held in conjunction with Burnt Orange Studio of Louisville, MS. with its Live At The Lake concerts.

Bring your lawn chairs or beach towels to hear a great singer/songwriter on the pavilion overlooking the lake. Hosted by Lake Tiak o’Khata 213 Smyth Lake Road. Louisville, Ms 39339.

Kimbrough is a Nashville based singer/songwriter with roots on the Gulf Coast. Will has released several albums, including 2014’s Sideshow Love and 2015’s Live at Coast (a live CD and DVD project). Will is also a member of Lower Alabama’s own Willie Sugarcapps, who will release Paradise Right Here in 2016, the follow-up to their much lauded self-titled debut album. Will was a member of Will and The Bushmen, The Bis-Quits and occasionally plays with DADDY (a duo with Tommy Womack). Will’s songs have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider and Jack Ingram, among others. Will is a producer too, and most recently produced Doug Seegers’ debut project, which has been certified gold in Sweden.

Kimbrough is also known for his multi-instrumental work and guitar playing. He was voted Instrumentalist of the Year in 2004 by the Americana Music Association. Will has toured with the likes of Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, but he is concentrating on his own music these days, spending his touring time out under his own name and with Willie Sugarcapps. He is also currently writing with soulful singer/songwriter Brigitte DeMeyer for a duets record and with master writer Radney Foster for his next release.

There is plenty on Kimbrough’s plate, with 200 days a year on the road, dozens of recording session days each year for other artists, running his own label and publishing companies. Kimbrough has been called a modern day Renaissance Man, as he has many plates spinning at all times, and seems to be comfortable in such a wide variety of musical genres.

For more information visit: Website: www.willkimbrough.co. Photos etc: www.michaeljmedia.com/presswkimbrough.html