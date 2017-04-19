Lady Tigers drop regular-season finale

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

The Noxapater softball team dropped its regular-season finale to Sebastopol last week, falling 11-0.

Sebastopol scored three in the first, four in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth.

Noxapater managed only three hits as Madelyn Wilkes, Faith Harrington and Yolanda Cooper each had hits. Lexi Thomas was the losing pitcher, giving up 11 runs on seven hits and three walks.

“This was not the best way to end the regular season, but we are using the off time to put ourselves back together to get ready for playoffs,” Noxapater coach Jodie Duran said.

The Lady Tigers are off until Tuesday, April 25 when they will play the No. 2 seed from Division 6-1A, which will be the loser between Sebastopol and Ethel. Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday and would be a doubleheader if necessary.

Lady Wildcats lose three straight 4-4A contests

It was another rough week for the Louisville softball team, losing three 4-4A match-ups.

On Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats lost 20-0 to West Lauderdale and turned around on Wednesday and lost 11-1 at Kosciusko. Then on Thursday, the Lady Wildcats lost to Caledonia 15-5. No hitting or pitching information was made available on these contests.

The Lady Wildcats will return to action this week when they host Noxubee County in a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. Game 2 of the doubleheader will be 6 p.m. They will finish the regular season on Thursday at Nanih Waiya.