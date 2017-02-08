Lady Tigers sweep season series with NW

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

The Noxapater Lady Tigers swept the regular-season series from rival Nanih Waiya, taking an eight-point win over the Lady Warriors last week.

The Lady Warriors took the early lead in the contest, outscoring Noxapater 12-9 in the first. But the Lady Tigers took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Warriors 17-11 in the second period to take a 26-23 lead at the half.

Nanih Waiya used a 10-9 advantage in the third period to cut the lead to 35-33 at the end of the third. The Lady Tigers pulled away in the fourth period as they outscored the Lady Warriors 16-10 in the fourth period.

Faith Harrington had a big night for the Lady Tigers while Olivia McDonald added 13 points and Shay Young chipped in six points.

In the boys contest, Nanih Waiya took a 60-43 win to sweep the season series from the Tigers.

Noxapater returns to action this week with three games scheduled. After traveling to West Lowndes on Tuesday, Noxapater will have Senior night on Thursday and end the regular season with a non-division contest at French Camp on Friday.

Sports schedule

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Montgomery County at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Northeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Mississippi Gulf Coast at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Northeast Mississippi at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Northwest Mississippi at Holmes

Junior College Softball

2 p.m. — Calhoun at ECCC (DH)

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — West Lauderdale at Louisville

6 p.m. — Noxapater at French Camp

6 p.m. — Eupora at East Webster

6 p.m. — Union at Newton

6 p.m. — Forest at Choctaw Central

Junior College Softball

6 p.m. — EMCC vs. Marion Military at Poplarville

8 p.m. — EMCC at Pearl River

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Juco Baseball

2 p.m. — Jackson (Tenn.) State at ECCC (DH)

Juco Softball

Noon — EMCC vs. Calhoun at Poplarville

4 p.m. — EMCC vs. LSU-Eunice at Poplarville

1 p.m. — Holmes at Crowley Ridge (DH)

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Northeast Mississippi

6/8 p.m. — East Central at Co-Lin

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Junior College Softball

Noon — Northwest Miss. at Holmes

4 p.m. — Miss. Delta at Holmes

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — ECCC at EMCC (HD)

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Pearl River at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Mississippi Delta at EMCC

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Junior College Baseball

1 p.m. — Southeastern Illinois at Holmes (DH)

Junior College Softball

11 a.m. — Holmes vs. Bossier at Hinds

2 p.m. — Shelton State at EMCC (DH)

5 p.m. — Holmes at Hinds

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Prep Baseball

11 a.m. — Choctaw County at Philadelphia

11 a.m. — Union at West Lauderdale

Noon — Nanih Waiya at Louisville in Jamboree

12:30 p.m. — Choctaw County vs. Lamar at Philadelphia

12:30 p.m. — Union vs. Scott Central at West Lauderdale

French Camp Jamboree (12:30 p.m. — Winston Academy vs Calhoun City; 2 p.m. — French Camp vs Eupora)

Prep Softball

Eupora Jamboree (8 a.m. — Ethel vs. Vardaman; 9:15 a.m. — Ethel vs. Bruce; 10:30 a.m. — Eupora vs Vardaman; 11:45 — Bruce vs. New Hope; 1 p.m. — Eupora vs. New Hope; 2:15 p.m. — South Pontotoc vs. Winona; 3:30 p.m. — Houston vs. Winona; 4:45 p.m. — Houston vs. South Pontotoc).

Kosciusko Jamboree (9 a.m. — Louisville vs. Morton; 10:15 — Nanih Waiya vs. Morton; 11:30 a.m. — Louisville vs. Choctaw County; 1 p.m. — Lake vs. Nanih Waiya; 2:30 p.m. — Choctaw County vs. Kosciusko; 3:45 p.m. — Lake vs. Kosciusko)

TBA — Philadelphia Jamboree (Neshoba Central, Philadelphia Entered)

Junior College Baseball

