Lady Tigers take tight win over Lady Warriors

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

After suffering a 49-35 setback to Sebastopol on Monday, the Lady Tigers of Noxapater responded with a pair of wins to finish out the week.

The Lady Tigers turned around on Friday and beat rival Nanih Waiya 44-42 in a key division contest. The Lady Tigers then used that momentum to beat Pisgah 44-32 on Saturday to avenge an earlier loss on the season.

The Tigers were not as fortunate as they lost three contests last week, falling 49-48 to Sebastopol, 65-49 to Nanih Waiya and 58-42 to Pisgah.

The Tigers will return to action this week they host West Lowndes on Tuesday and Leake County on Friday. Next Tuesday, Noxapater will host Sebastopol and play at Leake County on Friday, Jan. 27.

Noxapater girls 44, Nanih Waiya 42

The Lady Tigers opened up a big first-period lead and held on to take a two-point win over the Lady Warriors.

Noxapater jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first period and led 22-12 at the half. After each team scored 12 points in the third period with Noxapater leading 34-24. The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Tigers 18-10 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough as Noxapater held on for the win.

Shay Young led Noxapater with 15 points while Faith Harrington added 11 points and Olivia McDonald chipped in eight.

Nanih Waiya boys 65, Noxapater 49

The Warriors jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first period and cruised to a 16-point lead.

The Warriors continued to extend its lead as they outscored the Tigers 12-9 in the second period to take a 32-17 lead at the half. The Warriors outscored the Tigers 17-14 in the third to take a 49-27 lead.

Malik Miller led the Tigers with 16 points while Depodray Coburn had 10 points. Dee Woods added nine points while Quinton Jordan added eight points.

Sebastopol girls 49, Noxapater 35

A poor second half spelled the only loss of the week for the Lady Tigers.

The game was tight in the first half as Sebastopol led 8-6 after the first period and 22-18 at the half. But the Lady Bobcats outscored the Lady Tigers 12-9 in the third and 15-8 in the fourth to take the win.

Faith Harrington led Noxapater with 14 points while Olivia McDonald added eight points.

Sebastopol boys 49, Noxapater 48

Sebastopol took a tight one-point victory from the Tigers on Monday in the division opener for both teams.

Sebastopol led 13-4 after the first period but Noxapater responded by outscored the Bobcats 13-5 in the second to cut the lead to 18-17 at the half. The Tigers got in gear in the third period as they outscored the Bobcats 20-18 to take a 37-36 lead into the fourth period. In the fourth, the Bobcats outscored the Tigers 14-11 to take the win.

The Tigers had a balanced scoring attack as Malik Miller, Quinton Jordan and Dee Woods each had 11 points apiece while Depodray Coburn had eight points and Denerius Miller added six points.

Noxapater girls 44, Pisgah 32

The Lady Tigers used a big third period to take a 12-point win over the Lady Dragons.

Pisgah led 6-4 after the first period and 19-16 at the half. Noxapater then took the lead as they outscored Pisgah 18-7 to take a 34-26 lead into the fourth.

Shay Young and Faith Harrington each had 11 points while Madelyn Wilkes had 10 points and Olivia McDonald added eight points.

Pisgah boys 58, Noxapater 42

The Dragons jumped out to a 33-14 halftime lead and cruised to a 16-point victory.

Pisgah led 15-5 after the first period and outscored the Tigers 18-9 in the second to take a 33-14 lead. The Dragons continued extend its lead in the third period as they outscored the Tigers 13-8 to take a 46-22 lead.

Malik Miller led the Tigers with 17 points while Dee Woods had 14 points and D.C. Carter chipped in six points.