Lady Wildcats claw into first place in region standings

By Robbie Robertson

The Winston County Journal

The Louisville Lady Wildcats won another pair of Division 4-4A contests last week, moving into first place in the division with just a week left in the regular season.

The Lady ‘Cats opened the week by taking a 74-66 win over Leake Central and then beat Houston 44-38 on Friday. On the boys side, Leake Central took a 72-53 win over Louisville while the Wildcats took a 54-53 win over Houston.

Louisville will finish out the regular season when they travel to Caledonia on Tuesday and will host West Lauderdale on Friday night for senior night. The Division 4-4A tournament will be Feb. 13-17 at Kosciusko.

Louisville girls 74, Leake Central 66

The Lady Wildcats raced out to an early lead and held on in a frantic fourth to take an eight-point win over the Lady Gators.

Louisville led 18-6 after the first period and 33-24 at the half. The Lady Wildcats extended their lead in the third period when they outscored the Lady Gators 17-10 to lead 50-34 at the half. Leake made it interesting in the fourth by outscoring Louisville 32-24.

Diamond Wraggs led Louisville with 28 points and seven rebounds while Rhodreka Hunt had 12 points, eight assists and eight steals. Iilasha Paty also pulled down seven rebounds.

Leake Central boys 72, Louisville 53

The Gators remained undefeated in 4-4A play and improved to 21-1 overall as they took a 19-point win from the Wildcats.

Leake built an early lead from the beginning as they outscored Louisville 16-11 in the first period and 15-6 in the second to take a 31-17 lead at the half. The Gators continued to pull away in the third period as they outscored the Wildcats 19-13 to lead 50-30.

Shemar Eiland led the Wildcats with 21 points while Stefan Jones chipped in 12 points.

Louisville girls 44, Houston 38

The Lady Wildcats dominated in the first and third period and held off a late rally by the Lady Hilltoppers to take a six-point win.

Louisville led 13-5 after the first period and 19-14 at the half. The Lady Wildcats extended that lead in the third by outscoring Houston 14-8 in the third for a 33-22 lead.

Manyia Taylor led Louisville with 16 points while Diamond Wraggs had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals. Timia Dora pulled down 15 rebounds for the Lady Cats.

Louisville boys 54, Houston 53

The Wildcats broke open a close game in the third period but had to hold on in the fourth for a one-point win against the Hilltoppers.

Louisville led 10-8 after the first period but Houston got hot in the second outscored the Wildcats 20-12 for a 28-22 lead at the half. The Wildcats bounced right back as they outscored the Hilltoppers 24-11 in the third to take a 46-39 lead into the fourth.

Shemar Eiland led the Wildcats with 17 points while Chris Frazier had 12 points and Keyshawn Gladney added 11 points.