Lady Wildcats pick up third consecutive basketball win

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

The Louisville Lady Wildcats won another contest last week, beating Kemper County 57-33 for their third straight win. Meanwhile, the Wildcats dropped a 56-48 decision to Kemper County.

Louisville was scheduled to return to play on Tuesday against New Hope and then begin division play on Friday at Kosciusko. Next week, Louisville will host Leake Central on Tuesday and travel to Noxubee County on Friday.

Louisville girls 57, Kemper County 33

The Lady Wildcats of Louisville outscored their visitors from Kemper County in every period as they won their third game in a row.

Louisville outscored Kemper 12-9 in the first period and 18-11 in the second period to take a 30-20 lead at the half. Louisville continued to extend that lead in the second half, outscoring Kemper 9-8 in the third and 19-4 in the fourth period.

Diamond Wraggs, an East Central Community College signee, had a big night for Louisville with 24 points, six rebounds and four steals. Rhodreka Hunt had nine points and seven assists while Timia Dora had six points and seven rebounds. Jalen Ingram also had six points while Manyia Taylor pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 4-6 on the season with the win.

Kemper County boys 56, Louisville 48

Kemper County used a big fourth period to take an eight-point win from the homestanding Wildcats.

Louisville led for most of the first half as they outscored Kemper 10-9 in the first period and 17-12 in the second to take a 27-21 lead at the half.

Kemper started to cut into the lead in the third period, outscoring Louisville 18-13 to cut the lead to 41-39. But in the fourth, Kemper used a 17-8 advantage to take the win.

Shemar Eiland led Louisville with 11 points while Keyshawn Gladney had 10 points. Tequavious Braggs had seven points while Chris Frazier and Braylen Laine each had six points apiece.

The Wildcats fell to 4-6 on the season.