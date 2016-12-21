IN THE CHOCTAW TRIBAL YOUTH COURT

MISSISSIPPI BAND OF CHOCTAW INDIANS

IN RE: GUARDIANSHIP OF MINOR,

D. L. T.

NADAYSHA JOHNSON

INDIVIDUALLY AND AS NEXT FRIENDS PETITIONERS

VS.

TRACY MARIE TUBBY AND

JAMAL DIXON, DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO.: 2016-157

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

MISSISSIPPI BAND OF CHOCTAW INDIANS

TO: JAMAL DIXON, a resident of the state of Mississippi, (whose post office and street address are unknown after diligent search and inquiry)

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Nadaysha Johnson and Individually and as Next Friends, Plaintiffs, seeking to open a guardianship of the minor child named in the Petition. Defendants other than you in this action are Tracey Marie Tubby.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 17 day of January, 2017 in the courtroom of the Choctaw Tribal Court in the Smith John Justice Complex located on the Pearl River Reservation, Choctaw, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 2nd day of December, 2016.

/s/ S Williams

TRIBAL COURT CLERK

PUBLISH: 12/7, 12/14, 12/21/2016

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on August 12, 2013, Lenny Ray Boatner and Lesley Boatner, husband and wife, and Donald H. Boatner, Joint Tenants with Right of Survivorship executed a certain deed of trust to Denise McLaurin, Trustee for the benefit of Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Winston County, State of Mississippi in Book 675 at Page 60; and

WHEREAS, Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Massey, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated April 1, 2015 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk’s Office in Book 4 at Page 281; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, trustee’s fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Massey, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will onJanuary 4, 2017 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the North Door of the County Courthouse of Winston County, located at Louisville, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Winston County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Commence at the pin set at the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 4 of Township 14 North and Range 11 East of Winston County, Mississippi; thence South 661.47 feet; thence East 329.95 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the herein described property; thence North 60 degrees 04 minutes 45 seconds East 495.93 feet to a wire fence line; thence South 23 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds East 251.08 feet in said wire fence line; thence South 18 degrees 35 minutes 57 seconds East 141.45 feet in said fence line to the North right of way line of Mississippi Highway 14; thence South 61 degrees 19 minutes 35 seconds West 636.38 feet in said North right of way line; thence North 2 degrees 13 minutes 04 seconds West 422.45 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; being 5.00 acres, more or less and a part of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 4 of Township 14 North and Range 11 East of Winston County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 22nd day of November, 2016.

/s/Shapiro & Massey, LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Shapiro & Massey, LLC

1080 River Oaks Drive

Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

7138 Highway 14 West

Louisville, MS 39339

15-011904BE

Publication Dates:

December 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2016

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on March 31, 2009, Stephanie V. Darden, a married woman joined by her spouse, Demetric Darden executed a certain deed of trust to Jay Morris, Trustee for the benefit of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Winston County, State of Mississippi in Book 634 at Page 725; and

WHEREAS, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Massey, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated November 2, 2016 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk’s Office in Book 4 at Page 380; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, trustee’s fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Massey, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will onJanuary 4, 2017 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the North Door of the County Courthouse of Winston County, located at Louisville, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Winston County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Commence at the Northeast Corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 12 East and run thence South 02 degrees 21 minutes West, along the East line of the West 1/2 of the NW 1/4, 1,725.02 feet; thence West 17 feet, more or less, to the West boundary of Day Road for the point of beginning of the herein described parcel. Run thence West 140.00 feet; thence South 02 degrees 21 minutes West 77.22 feet; thence East 140 feet, more or less to the West boundary of Day Road; thence Northeasterly following the West boundary of Day Road, 77.22 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Being a part of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 12 East, 0.25 acre, more or less, Winston County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 21st day of November, 2016.

/s/ Shapiro & Massey, LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Shapiro & Massey, LLC

1080 River Oaks Drive

Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

616 Day Street

Louisville, MS 39339

16-016964BD

Publication Dates:

December 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2016

Notice for Lease /Purchase Bids:

Notice is hereby given that the Winston County Board of Supervisors of Winston

County, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids until 10:00 am on December 19, 2016, for the lease purchase of one Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab at State Contract price.

Specifications may be obtained from the Winston County Chancery Clerk’s Office.

Sealed bids may be delivered to the Clerk of this Board at the Chancery Clerk’s office in the Winston County Courthouse in Louisville, Mississippi, at any time prior to the time set for receiving of set bids.

Sealed bids should be clearly marked “Bid for Lease Purchase for one Nissan I

Frontier SV Crew Cab. Distric 1”. . The Board will open and consider the bids at the Board of Supervisors Room in the Courthouse shortly after the deadline for receiving, sealed bids. Any vendors submitting bids must certify in their bids that they are not suspended or de-barred from obtaining federal government contracts. Lease npurchase bids are to state a purchase price, interest, rate, and a total purchase price based on 36 monthly payments with no balloon payment.

The Winston County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Published by Order of the Board of Supervisors of Winston County, Mississippi; adopted at the regular meeting of said Board held December 5, 2016.

lSI Julie Cunningham, Clerk

Winston County Board of Supervisors

P.O. Box 69

Louisville, MS 39339

Office 662-773-363

Publish 2x

December 7, 2016

December 14,2016

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WINSTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

BRENDA JONES , DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2016-223

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted the undersigned on the estate of Brenda Jones, deceased, by the Chancery Court of Winston County, Mississippi on November 10, 2016, notice is hereby given creditors of said decedent to probate and have registered their claims with the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice on November 16, 2016. Failing so to do, your claims will become forever barred.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 16th day of November, 2016.

/s/ Julie Cunningham Administratrix of the Estate Brenda Jones, Deceased

DAVID T. WILSON, JR.

ATTORNEY AT LAW

P. O. BOX 267

LOUISVILLE, MS 39339

(662) 773-7142

MSB # 7295

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on February 25, 2003, Scott Watkins and wife, Holly Watkins, executed a deed of trust to J. Patrick Caldwell, Trustee for the benefit of BancorpSouth Bank, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 562 at Page 669, modified in Book 658 at Page 450 and reformed by Final Judgment in Civil Action No. 2012-007, recorded in Book 660 at Page 7 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the County of Winston, State of Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid, BancorpSouth Bank, the holder of said deed of trust and the note secured thereby, substituted Underwood Law Firm PLLC, as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument dated March 6, 2015 and recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Substitution of Trustee Book 4 at Page 272; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby, having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, BancorpSouth Bank, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee’s fees and expense of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, WE, Underwood Law Firm PLLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on the 4th day of January, 2017, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) at the North front door of the County Courthouse at Louisville, County of Winston, State of Mississippi, the following described property situated in the County of Winston, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Begin at the Southwest Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 13 East and run South 268.29 feet to the North right of way boundary of McNeil Paved Public Road; thence North 62 degrees 42 minutes 30 seconds East, following said right of way boundary, 182.67 feet; thence North 00 degrees 16 minutes East 268.33 feet; thence South 62 degrees 53 minutes West 183.83 feet to the Point of Beginning; being a part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 13 East, one acre, more or less, Winston County, Mississippi.

And Also

Part of the W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 13 East, Winston County, Mississippi being more particularly described as Beginning at the SW Corner of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of the aforesaid Section 23 and run thence N 00 degrees 19 minutes E 489.14 feet; thence run N 62 degrees 42 minutes 30 seconds E 212.57 feet; thence run S 00 degrees 19 minutes W 354.60 feet; thence run S 23 degrees 47 minutes 27 seconds E 327.73 feet to a point on the North boundary of McNeil Road; thence run S 62 degrees 42 minutes 30 seconds W along said North boundary 192.09 feet; thence run N 00 degrees 16 minutes E 268.33 feet; thence run S 62 degrees 53 minutes W 183.83 feet to the Point of Beginning containing 2.94 acres, more or Less.

WE WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in Underwood Law Firm PLLC as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE, this the 5th day of December, 2016.

_________________________

Underwood Law Firm PLLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

BY: Catherine W. Underwood

Majority Member

Control# Watkins, Scott/BCS

PUBLISH: 12/14/2016, 12/21/2016, 12/28/2016

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WINSTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JENNIE LEE HILL HOLDER, DECEASED,

AUBREY RUDOLPH HOLDER, EXECUTOR CAUSE NO. 2016-249

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

EXECUTOR’S LETTERS having been granted on the 8th day

December , 2016, by the Chancery Clerk of Winston

County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of

Jennie Lee Hill Holder, deceased, notice is hereby given to

all creditors having claims against said Estate t o presen t

the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and

registration, according to law, within ninety (90 ) days from

this date, or they will be forever barred.

THIS the 9th day of December, 2016.

EXECUTOR

Aubrey Rudolph Holder, /s/

Publish 12-14, 12-21, 12-28 2016