Let’s be Neighbors

Here it is almost the date the wise men visited the manager of Bethlehem over two thousand years ago is what I remember being taught as a child. At least that is what I have always believed and some years left my Christmas tree up until the 6th of January.

We have celebrated the birth of Jesus and welcomed in the new year and this sometime writer of this column is worn out, thus have not written in several weeks.

I will try to catch up on some of the events not reported that happened during those weeks.

My family celebrated Christmas at my house on Christmas Eve with supper and gift exchange. Some did not come for supper, but came early or later. Grandchildren, Josh and Jess Mills and their two beautiful children came early. Dallas and his family came after eating at Kim’s parents. Mollie and her family did not get to Mississippi until the Wednesday after Christmas Day, so Christmas was celebrated at her parent’s home on New Year’s Eve.. Some of my children celebrated later that night at my house and some came for lunch New Year’s Day.

The annual Christmas candle light service was held at the manger scene set up on the W.L. Black property on Thanksgiving and lighted every night for the neighborhood and traveler’s on Highway 14 W until the holiday was over. A goodly number of folks attended the candlelight service held on Christmas Eve with the grandsons of W.L. Black reading scripture and Rev. Mike Dowd holding a communion service.

After the service Robin and Murrey Black hosted supper for family, W.L. and daughter Debbie, husband, and sons, Rev. Mike and Charlotte, and Wade Mills, Larry and Cindy Shaffer.

Christmas Day, members of Rural Hill UMC were joined by members of sister church congregations, Pleasant Hill and Center Ridge for the final regular worship service to be held at Rural Hill UMC. From now on, only funerals, weddings, and their annual Memorial Service will be held there.

Rural Hill Methodist Church was organized in 1887 on November 9 and has served that community since. Members of the Earl Tabor family, the Noel Watts family, Harry Tabor family, Massey family and the Brown Shumaker family and others in the area have attended this church in the last century. Carol Massey Coats remained among the five members who continued membership as well as Dale Shumaker.until it was decided to discontinue regular worship.

William McCully, Tracy and Myrrah are members of Pleasant Hill UMC and they attended the final service on Christmas Day. A photo of all those who attended this service was taken on the porch of the church and I am sure has already been published in the news service the McCullys own and operate.

Mamie Gordon celebrated her 90th birthday recently at her home on Jackson Avenue in Louisville with a houseful of guests, including relatives and friends. Mamie said her house was running over with those who came to celebrate with her.

Several old friends have passed from this life and our prayers go up for the Lord to comfort their families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones—-C.L. Black, Bonnie Sloan, and Fred Sloan.

I am re-reading Fred Sloan’s autobiography and he really did have a good life that carried him from the Ford Community to adventures in the Korean Conflict, military service in Germany, a term as sheriff of Winston County and other branches of law enforcement on the state level.

Mrs. Pat Sims was the speaker at the January UDC Meeting Winston Guards 2643. She presented a program on rug hooking that was most interesting. Pat is a new comer to Louisville and is substituting teaching at the Louisville Public School System. She is a very talented person and exhibited several pieces of her work. Teresa Ingram and Carolyn Mills were hostesses for the event. Two new members were presented their membership certificates by President Francis Woodruff.