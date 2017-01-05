LHS’ Anderson, Moore share Region 4-4A defensive honors

By Robbie Robertson

The Winston County Journal

The coaches of Region 4-4A recently released their all-region team and Louisville was well represented. Louisville’s LaJordan Anderson and Charles Moore were the Co-defensive MVPs of the region, as voted on by the coaches.

The Wildcats finished 7-6 last season after starting the season with an 0-3 record and finished second in 4-4A behind Noxubee County.

Also on the first team from Louisville is wide receiver Pervis Frazier and offensive lineman Darius Smith.

On the first-team defense is lineman Antrous Glenn and defensive back Lakevias Daniel.

On the second team offense is running back Kenneth Knowles while defensive lineman Najah Hopkins, linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk and defensive back Jakevious Whitfield were named to the second-team defense.

Caledonia’s Spencer Unruh and Jamel Thomas were named the co-offensive MVPs of the region. Noxubee’s Antonio Roby was named the most valuable lineman while wide receiver Kyziah Pruitt was named the most valuable wide receiver. Houston’s Urriah Shephard was named the most valuable back and Caledonia’s Caleb Comer was named the most valuable special teams player.

The Noxubee County coaching staff was named the coaching staff of the year after finishing the season with an undefeated record in 4-4A.