LHS ‘Cats bounce back with two region wins

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

Don’t give up on the Louisville Wildcats just yet.

After dropping seven straight contests, the Wildcats grabbed a pair of Region 4-4A wins this past week, beating Caledonia 56-53 and Houston 58-41.

The Lady Wildcats split a pair of contests this past week, beating Caledonia 57-24 and falling to Houston 51-48.

Louisville will face a key week inside 4-4A play as they host Kosciusko on Tuesday and rival Noxubee County on Friday. The next week, Louisville will travel to Leake Central on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and host Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.

Louisville boys 56, Caledonia 53

The Wildcats held off a late rally by the Confederates to take a three-point win and snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday.

The game was tight in the first period as Caledonia held a 13-12 lead after the first period. But Louisville started to take control in the second period as they outscored Caledonia 15-12 to take a 27-25 lead at the half. The Wildcats blew the game open in the third period by outscoring the Confederates 21-11 to take a 48-36 lead going into the fourth. But the Confederates stormed back in the fourth as they outscored Louisville 17-8 but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats held on for the win.

Shemar Eiland led the Wildcats with 16 points while Chris Frazier added 13 points and Stefan Jones had seven points.

Louisville girls 57, Caledonia 24

The Lady Wildcats used a huge first period to take a 33-point win over the Lady Confederates.

Louisville jumped out to a 29-5 lead after the first period and led 35-16 at the half. The Lady Wildcats continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring Caledonia 13-6 in the third and 9-2 in the fourth.

Diamond Wraggs led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points while Jamiya Miller added 13 points. Rhodreka Hunt added seven points while Manyia Taylor and Jalen Ingram each chipped in six points. Hunt had seven assists and five steals in the contest while Timia Dora had five steals as well. Jamiya Miller had four steals and three assists as well.

Louisville boys 58, Houston 41

The Wildcats jumped out to a big first-period lead and cruised to a 17-point win.

The Wildcats led 21-4 at the end of the first period and 29-16 at the half. Louisville outscored Houston10-6 in the third and led 39-22 at the end of the third.

Nine Wildcats scored in the contest as Stefan Jones led the way with 13 points. Shemar Eiland had nine points while Chris Frazier added seven points. Keyshawn Gladney, Braylen Laine and Maylka Nunn each contributed six points apiece.

Houston girls 51, Louisville 48

After jumped out to a big first-half lead, the Lady Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker to the Lady Hilltoppers on Friday night.

Louisville led 6-1 after the first period and 25-13 at the half. But the Lady Hilltoppers fought back in the second half and outscored the Lady Wildcats 19-9 in the fourth period to take the win.

Diamond Wraggs had another big night with 28 points while Jalen Ingram chipped in six points.

The Lady Wildcats fall to 8-8 overall and 3-2 in 4-4A play while Houston improves to 3-1 in 4-4A play.