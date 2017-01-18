LHS Lady Wildcats picks up two more basketball wins

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

The Louisville Lady Wildcats added two more wins to their total last week as they grabbed a pair of 4-4A wins over Leake Central (57-35) and another over Noxubee County (55-32).

The Lady Wildcats are now 7-7 on the season and have won six of seven contests after having to forfeit the first four games of the season.

Louisville will return to action this week with a pair of 4-4A contests, hosting Caledonia on Tuesday and traveling to Houston on Friday.

Louisville girls 57, Leake Central 35

After trailing in the first period, the Lady Wildcats pulled away from the Lady Gators in the second period to take the win.

After trailing 10-9 at the end of the first, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Gators 14-4 in the second period to take a 23-14 lead at the half.

The Lady Wildcats continued to pull away in the second half as they outscored the Lady Gators 15-12 in the third and 19-9 in the fourth.

Diamond Wraggs had a big night for the Lady Wildcats, posting 28 points while Lymyia Fifer had eight points and Manyia Taylor and Jamya Miller each chipped in six points apiece.

Leake Central boys 45, Louisville 36

The Wildcats struggled from the field as they suffered a nine-point loss to the Gators on Tuesday.

Louisville led 8-7 after the first period but Leake tied the score in the second period, outscoring the Wildcats 10-9 to send the teams to halftime tied 17-17.

Leake broke open the game in the third period, outscoring Louisville 15-7 in the third to take a 32-24 lead. The Gators maintained that lead fourth, outscoring the Wildcats 13-12 to take the win.

Keyshawn Gladney led Louisville with eight points while Shemar Eiland added seven points. Maylka Nunn added six points while Chris Frazier had five points.

Louisville girls 55, Noxubee County 32

The Lady Wildcats dominated the first half as they led 34-7 at the half and cruised to the win.

Louisville outscored Noxubee 15-6 in the first period and 19-1 in the second to lead 34-7 at the half. Noxubee outscored Louisville 10-9 in the third and 17-12 in the fourth for the final margin.

Jamiya Miller had a good night shooting as she hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Diamond Wraggs and Jalen Ingram each had 10 points apiece while Rodreka Miller chipped in seven points.

Noxubee County boys 51, Louisville 32

After leading Noxubee in the first period, the Wildcats struggled as the Tigers pulled away for a 19-point win.

Louisville led 11-9 after the first period but only scored two points in the second period and trailed 28-13 at the half. Noxubee continued to pull away in the third period, outscoring Louisville 12-7 in the third for a 40-20 lead.