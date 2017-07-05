Library concludes Summer Reading Program

For the Winston County Journal

The final program of Winston County Public Library’s Summer Reading provided a fun time for all involved.

Winston County Public Library would like to thank the parents and grandparents for sharing their children during the month of June.



Over 150 children participated.

The program consisted of:



Tiny Tots Programs (children ages 3-5): every Monday in June 9:30 – 10:30



Build A Better World (1st through 5th grades) : every Tuesday 2:00 – 3:00

6/6/17 Magician Dorian LaChance

6/13/17 Snakeman (Terry Vandeventer)

6/20/17 Magician Todd Smith

6/27/17 Awards Day/Water Day

Build A Better World (6th through 12th grades): every Monday 2:00 – 3:00



6/5/17 Graphic Artist Andy Childress

6/12/17 Mayor Will Hill on rebuilding after the 4/28 Tornado

6/19/17 Ceramist Susan Clark

6/26/17 Awards Day

Also thank you to the sponsors:Rives & Reynolds Lumber Company – for the upcoming program on July 11, 2-3pm, starring ventriloquist Johnny Lowe

Taylor Machine Works

Fair Propane and Gas

Bennett’s Do-It Center

Polo Custom Products

Louisville Banker’s Associates

Louisville Rotary Club

Winston Plywood and Veneer

Also, the library staff wants to thank the Louisville Police Department and the Louisville Fire Department, specifically Robert Hutto and Demario Cistrunk.



With the support of the community, the Summer Reading Program was a success.