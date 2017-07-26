Library Gift

When William McCully (right) published his book Murder In Rural Hill: The Tragic Tale of Miss Janie Sharp and Swinton Permenter, this past year, he donated a portion of his proceeds to the Winston County Library. Librarian Beth Edwards (left) is shown here, with Mr. McCully, and some of the books purchased with his gift. “

We would never have been able to purchase these volumes without William’s gift to the library,” said Edwards. “I’m especially proud of the new Mississippi Encyclopedia, which has just been released and is a $70 book. It will be featured at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson next month. I can’t thank William and his wife Tracy enough for their on-going support of the library.”