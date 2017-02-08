Little Hearts Luncheon set for February 10 at First Baptist Church, Louisville

Plans are made for the 3rd Annual Little Hearts Luncheon as a fundraiser for the Good News Clubs of Winston County and Child Evangelism Fellowship of Mississippi.

There are Good News Clubs in our county’s schools which provide an after school interdenominational opportunity for children in grades 1-6 to learn more about the Bible. They meet weekly for Bible lessons, songs, and games.

The area churches come together and provide tables of different foods which make up for a feast.

Everyone is invited to the luncheon on Friday, February 10th between the hours of 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church, Louisville. The tickets are $10 each and you may dine in or obtain a take out container. Save the date and get your tickets today. It is a great time of fellowship in our community and an opportunity to help support this ministry. For more information or for tickets, please contact, Hazel Garrett at 662-803-0193 or Jean Harper at 662-312-8004.