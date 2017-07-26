Local artist donates to library

Local ceramist, Susan Clark, has donated three pieces of her artwork to the Winston County Library.

Her first piece, “Night At The Gallery”, is located in the Louis Taunton Genealogy Room and is quite a large piece. It depicts guests at a gallery party featuring a bust of Mississippi author Eudora Welty.

The other two pieces are located in the Children’s room – whimsical replicas of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice In Wonderland”.

“I encourage everyone to come and see these incredible pieces of art,” said librarian Beth Edwards. “ Susan is known nationwide for her work and has a great reputation in the art world. We are very fortunate to have her here in Winston County. She also does an art program for teens every summer for the library.”