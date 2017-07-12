Local auctioneer to compete in national championship

Courtney Jo Weaver, 32, Nanih Waiya, is set to take the stage this week to compete for international champion auctioneer.

The International Auctioneer Championship, hosted by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) will be held July 14 during the 68th annual Conference and Show in Columbus, Ohio. Weaver will be competing against 20 other women and with 74 men for the coveted titles of Men’s and Women’s Champions.

Contestants are judged on presentation, chant and voice, effective auctioneering, interview response, and ambassadorship.

Weaver has worked in the auction industry for about 25 years and has sold anything from pies to real estate.

“I started out running tickets from the auction block to the office when I was seven years old and I just worked my way up from there to working in the office and then working as a ticket clerk and ringman out on the auction block before deciding to get my auctioneer’s license about five years ago,” said Weaver.

The industry veteran is a real estate broker and is a second generation auctioneer and marketing/advertising manager for Hollingsworth Enterprises, Inc., a local auction and sales company in Forest that her father Corbert D. Hollingsworth, 60, Forest, started in 1995. She currently serves as president of the Mississippi Auctioneers Association.

Watch Weaver compete Friday afternoon through live streams on Facebook and YouTube at http://www.conferenceandshow.com/livestream.

For more information about the National Auctioneers Association, visit www.auctioneers.org.