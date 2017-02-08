News

Local Chapter Of Alcorn State University hosts Purple And Gold Gala

by  •  • Comments Off on Local Chapter Of Alcorn State University hosts Purple And Gold Gala

The Louisville Winston County Alcorn State University Alumni Chapter held its annual Purple & Gold Scholarship Gala on January 28th.   

Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., President of ASU, was the speaker and gave a current status of the university. Four local students who currently attend ASU were awarded scholarships.  

The chapter would like to thank local businesses and individuals for their support toward a successful banquet.  Pearlean McReynolds is president of the chapter, Earlene Crowder, secretary, Lawrence Estes, treasurer, and Annie Hudson, banquet chairperson.

 