Local JA members attend AEC event

Training provided by the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries will help members of the Junior Auxiliary of (Chapter name) better perform hands-on service in their community.

The Louisville Chapter members attended the nonprofit association’s Annual Education Conference May 5-6 at the Hilton Hotel in Memphis. They took part in seminars that focus on service to children and families to fulfill the organization’s mission and exemplify its slogan of “Care Today – Character Tomorrow.”

“The Annual Meeting of our Association is the time that members from our 93 chapters around the southeast come together for learning, motivation, and a little business”, said NAJA Executive Director Merrill Greenlee of Greenville.

Among the meeting’s featured speakers:

Jimmy Wayne of Nashville, a former foster child turned country music singer/songwriter whose songs, story, and walk halfway across America in 2010 continue to help bring awareness to kids who age out of the foster system and become homeless.

Tina Meier of St. Louis, an internationally recognized expert on bullying, cyber bullying, Internet safety, conflict resolution, the roles of parents and educators, sexting, and suicide awareness and prevention. In 2006, Meier’s 13-year-old daughter, Megan Taylor Meier, took her own life after being bullied online. Meier is making a difference through spreading Megan’s story and educating others on Internet and electronic communication dangers.

Jody Urquhart of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a former stand-up comic and author of the best selling book All Work & No SAY. Her mission is to help motivate people to derive more meaning, fun and satisfaction from their work.

“No JA member comes away from our AEC without a new idea or a degree of inspiration for a new project or a better way to manage their Chapter,” said Jeanne Hildebrandt of Slidell, La., NAJA’s president. “We offer workshops, inspirational speakers and training sessions to help our ladies in their volunteer efforts.

“Our awards banquet showcases some of our best Chapter projects and serves not only to reward great effort, but to provide ideas to our Chapters for expanding their work in their communities. Our organization continues to grow stronger because of the influence of our AEC.”

In 2016, the Junior Auxiliary of Louisville performed hundreds hours of service impacting hundreds of people. Its signature service projects the Annual Angel Tree, The annual Easter Egg Hunt, and many more.

For more information on the Junior Auxiliary go to www.najanet.org