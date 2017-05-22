Local student receives National Honor

Winston Academy Student, Ashley Malone, was recognized for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Ashley Malone from Louisville has been selected to become a ember of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder d Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment that Ashley has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Ashley is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Ashley build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way – from high school to college to career – NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.