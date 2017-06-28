Local students compete in Mississippi 4-H Cook-Off

From press and staff reports

Extension and 4-H Staff and volunteers give congratulations to the Winston County Mississippi 4-H Cook-Off team.

Winston County was well represented as Kirianna McCune, Tyus Frazier and Tabitha Patie competed in the new competition at State 4-H Club Congress held on campus at Mississippi State University May 31-June 2, 2017. They placed 3rd out of 5 teams from all other the state with their Spinach-Artichoke Chicken on a bed of Brown Rice with Roasted Broccoli and Radishes and a Blueberry Lemon Cream Delight dessert.

The Mississippi 4-H Cook-Off is a food preparation contest with all menus to be prepared on site and within a 1-hour time limit, including preparation and clean-up of the station. This project is designed to help youth make wise choices in the selection and preparation of the foods that they eat. Members enrolled in this project will learn the importance of including a variety of foods using MyPlate, the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans and other sources of nutrition and food safety information. They will also gain an understanding of where the foods they use are grown locally, regionally and nationally. Again, congratulations to these youth with Blue ribbons all around.

If you are interested in food and nutrition projects, such as this, or have any other interest, 4-H has a place for you! Call your local Winston County Extension office and speak with Tracy Gregory or Sandra Jackson at 773-3091 for more information.