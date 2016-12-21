Locals among the 350 plus graduates at EMCC

East Mississippi Community College held fall 2016 graduation ceremonies Dec. 9 at its Golden Triangle and Scooba campuses. The ceremonies included more than 350 academic and career-technical students who graduated from the Scooba, Golden Triangle, Columbus Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Meridian, Lion Hills, West Point Center and online/eLearning campuses.

During the graduation ceremonies, EMCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner advised the students to work hard, to persevere and to be dependable.

“Be someone others can count on,” Huebner said.

He cautioned them to care about others: “The people around you matter. On your journey to being great, don’t forget to be good.”

EMCC Vice President for Administration Dr. Paul Miller told the students to be team players, to find common ground with their co-workers and to always do their best.

“Don’t oversell and don’t underperform,” Miller said.

Huebner told the graduates their journey has only just begun: “This is the start of something really good for you.”

A list of graduates, sorted by county and hometown, is included below.

Attala County

Ethel: Hunter Trehern

McCool: Christopher Quesnot

Choctaw County

Ackerman: Aaron Cagle, Madison Cissna, Cody Dempsey, Emma James, Diego Sotomeneses, Geneva Wood, Jeffery Woods

Mathiston: Dennisia Dearish, Linda Fuller

Weir: Shelby Henson

Kemper County

DeKalb: La’Keidra Clemons, Antonia Cole, Haley Douzat, Catherine Eldridge, Larry Griffin, Sade Hollins, Rakajah Little, Tyus McCall, Frederion McCoy, Ebony Rush

Preston: Bionca Grace, Tabatha Harmon, Cheleste McClendon, Elizabeth McDonald, Sarah McDonald, Nancy White

Scooba: Demetrica Dunn, Tremaine Rencher, Jacorey Sparks

Webster County

Eupora: Cheyenne Burchfield, Brett Chapman, James Dean, Keri Gramma, Jordan Steadman

Maben: Elizabeth Drewa, Ashley Fulgham, Brandon Holland, William Rawls, Bo Thomasson

Mantee: DaiQuiri Ford

Mathiston: Kody Gilbert, Lexie Henley, Anna Hightower, Katelyn Pilkenton

Winston County