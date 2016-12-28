Louisville basketball teams getting ready for division contests

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

With division basketball games not far off, Louisville basketball coach Kenyon Ross is hoping the Christmas break provides a spark for his Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 5-5 on the season and have two games remaining before they begin division play.

“I think the break came at a good time for us,” Ross said. “We just aren’t playing up to our capabilities right now. I feel like we have to improve in some areas if we are going to compete in division play. We just need to continue to grow as a team and not make the mistakes that have been hurting us in those close games.”

Only one player, Tequavious Braggs, is averaging in double digits at 12.1 points a game while Shemar Eiland is averaging 9.5 points a game. Both are sophomores.

“We are just really young,” Ross said. “Right now, we aren’t shooting the ball as well as we were at the beginning of the season. We are playing good enough on defense to keep us in games and win but we aren’t scoring like we need to. We just aren’t scoring that many points. We need to defend a little bit better and need to shoot the ball a little bit better.”

The Wildcats will compete in division play with Kosciusko, Leake Central, Noxubee, Caledonia and Houston.

“Basically, everybody in our division has one guy that they can go to when they have to have somebody to score,” Ross said. “We just don’t have that player. We have a lot of football kids.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if you see a lot of 6-4, 7-3 records at the end of division play. If there is one team that might jump out from what I have seen, it would be Leake Central. They have three experienced guards that can carry them. Noxubee has athletes, Caledonia has two good guards, Kosciusko has the really good guard and Houston will be well coached. Everybody has some experience but us and right now that inexperience is killing us.”

The Wildcats were scheduled to play Kemper County in a makeup game on Tuesday and will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at home against New Hope.

Lady Wildcats

The Lady Wildcats enter the break with a 3-7 record with four of those losses coming by forfeit.

Despite the record, coach Jackie Laine said she thinks her Lady Wildcats are ready to make some “I think we are turning the corner,” Laine said. “We have worked really hard over the holidays, practicing. I feel like we are about to turn the corner. I’m just very optimistic about it.”

Laine said the reason for the optimism was the participation in practices so far.

“Normally, when you practice over the Christmas holidays, you will have some kids that don’t show up or can’t make it for some reason or the other,” Laine said. “But we have not had a player miss or be late for practice yet. Everybody has been there at seven in the morning and the practices have been really good. They have really picked it up and it makes me pick up my pace.”