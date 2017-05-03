Louisville Community Blood Drive set for  Walmart

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding a community blood drive at the Walmart in Louisville, Tuesday, May 9, from 1 – 7 p.m. The MBS Donor Coach will be at Walmart. All donors will be registered for a chance to win a $250 Exxon gift card in the MBS Fuel for Life statewide blood drive promotion. Donors will receive an MBS T-shirt. Donors can now check their total cholesterol on their MBSConnect Account.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16- and 17-year olds must have signed parental consent; visit our Web site for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for information. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/give2live and follow MSbloodservices on Twitter. #Give1Save3. Download the free MBS app on your smartphone or tablet and keep up with all things MBS!

###

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) was founded in 1979. Mississippi Blood Services is the only not-for-profit blood center headquartered in Mississippi. MBS supplies a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products to Mississippi hospitals from the Tennessee line to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Mississippi Blood Services is Mississippi’s blood service.