Louisville employee among 16 Mississippi AT&T Employees honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award

JACKSON, MISS., April 26, 2017 — It’s National Volunteer Month. And AT&T is celebrating 16 Mississippi employees being honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA).

The PVSA recognizes individuals who demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism throughout the year. These Mississippi AT&T employees are among 4,288 nationwide to receive this honor. They logged a minimum of 100 service hours last year, with many volunteering more than 500 hours for the Gold Award designation.

“These individuals support our communities through selfless acts every day. Whether it’s mentoring students, cleaning our parks or feeding the hungry, our employees enjoy assisting others,” said Mayo Flynt, AT&T Mississippi president. “In honor of National Volunteer Month, we congratulate these employees and hope their stories inspire others as much as they inspire us at AT&T.”

The sixteen recipients include: Betty Byrd of Louisville; Eric Byrd of Laurel; Melissa Foster of Ocean Springs (Gold Award), Gunner Goad of Tupelo, Chuck Gray of Clinton; Bill Harris and Amos McCormick of Jackson; Miadeon McIntyre of Jackson (Gold Award); Edward Herring of Vicksburg; Tip Johnston and Freddie Turpin of Brandon; Kimberly Martin, Rich Nix and Christopher Read of Ridgeland; Cornell Smith of Columbus; and, Charles Williams of Carriere (Gold Award).

Community service has been an integral part of our company culture for more than 100 years and takes many forms. In Mississippi, our employees give their time mentoring students, feeding the homeless, working with the disabled, supporting their churches, helping pets in need, and so much more.

These moments of giving can add up to millions of service hours. All AT&T employees and retirees volunteered more than 5.4 million hours—just in 2016.

Points of Light administers PVSA, an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service. PVSA celebrates the impact we can all make to better our communities and our world. Every American, youth to seniors, is eligible to receive the honor.

AT&T has recognized employees with the PVSA since 2012. AT&T submits a record of employees’ annual volunteer service hours to be verified and considered for the award.

To learn more about all AT&T employee awardees go to http://www.about.att.com/csr/pvsa. For more information on PVSA, visit presidentialserviceawards.gov.