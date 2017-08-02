Louisville honored with Municipal Excellence Award

From press and staff reports

The Mississippi Municipal League (MML) honored the 2017 Municipal Excellence Awards Winners at the 86th Annual MML Conference Award Luncheon held in Biloxi, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Louisville was among the cities honored.

The Excellence Awards program, which began in 1993, recognizes cities that utilize innovative problem solving, excellence in management, citizen participation and community partnerships to provide increased services and a better quality of life for its local citizenry. The competition is divided into two population categories: under 10,000 and over 10,000. Within each population category, cities can vie for awards in City Spirit, Planning and Economic Development, Public Safety and Public Works. Judges also select one application as the Best Overall.

The 2017 Excellence Awards winners are as follows:

Planning and Economic Development, Population Under 10,000

City of Louisville’s Recruitment of Winston Plywood and Veneer

After the destruction caused by the EF-4 Tornado in April 2014, the City of Louisville attracted the Winston Plywood and Veneer Project which gave hope to the community. The first plywood plant to be built in North America in over 25 years has been built in Louisville. This development has brought about 325 direct jobs and has impacted with hundreds of indirect jobs and will continue to grow which will continue to build up rural Mississippi. After many years of having a slowing economy and tighter job market, Louisville was able to redeem their town by taking their situations by the reins and creating success. The public and private partnership between the two businesses became a symbol of optimism for the citizens and their city’s economic development.

“We are extremely proud of this recognition and are grateful to the Town of Noxapater for their partnership in our efforts in Winston County. We were glad to celebrate at the event with all of our officials along with the Town of Noxapater officials,’ said Louisville Mayor Will Hill.

Planning and Economic Development, Population Over 10,000

City of Southaven – “Southaven Pavement Management Plan”

The City of Southaven has succeeded in creating a system for preserving the lifespan of the roads while using the budget efficiently. This will not only benefit Southaven citizens now but will also benefit future residents. The Preservation Plan was put into action in 2016 and it has more than doubled the road maintenance production while staying within budget. The plan has improved the work efficiency of both Public Works and the Office of Planning and Development. This plan has received nothing but positivity from the citizens of Southaven and the project has proven to be one of the best ideas for the town.

Established in 1931, MML represents 295 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. The mission of the MML is helping cities and towns excel through training, lobbying at the state and federal level, and providing resources and networking opportunities with state, federal and private entities. For more information about the Mississippi Municipal League, visit www.mmlonline.com.

Frances Ball Inducted Into Municipal Hall of Fame

Louisville Alderwoman Frances Ball was inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) Hall of Fame recently at the MML 86th Annual Conference held in Biloxi.

The MML Hall of Fame was established to recognize municipal elected officials who have served in office for 20 years or more. Frances Ball has served the City of Louisville as an elected official for over 24 years of service.

Lovorn receives MML High School Scholarship

Allayna Lovorn’s of Winston County also attended the MML conference and received the general MML High School Scholarship.

The General Scholarship is open to all high school seniors and is co-sponsored by Mississippi Power Company. Applicants submitted a 2,000-word essay entitled “Why I Should Consider a Career in Municipal Government”. Lovorn earned the $2,000 general scholarship with her essay and her service as leader of the Louisville Mayor’s Youth Council.

Mayor’s Youth Council is a group of young people working toward the common purpose of developing their individual leadership skills to strengthen their communities through volunteer service and increased communication with municipal leaders. Youth develop and lead initiatives with the support of adult mentors. A Mayor’s Youth Council is more than just a service club because members determine to train and involve their peers in service leadership. They also provide valuable insight on issues affecting youth and the community.

Allayna is the daughter of Allan and Lynn Lovorn and is a graduate from Nanih Waiya Attendance Center and starts college in August.

Louisville and Noxapater leaders attend Mississippi Municipal League Conference

Elected officials of Louisville and Noxapater recently attended three days of training and leadership development presented at the Mississippi Municipal League’s 86th Annual Conference at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center.

This year, the League celebrated 86 years of service to Mississippi’s cities and towns and welcomed many newly elected officials attending the conference for the first time. “The MML Annual Conference allows municipal elected officials from across the state to participate in education sessions taught by subject matter experts on topics critical to the operation of municipal government. We also have the opportunity to network and share ideas with each other,” said Magee Mayor Jimmy Clyde, 2016-2017 MML President.

An estimated 3,000 municipal elected officials, municipal employees, state agency representatives, legislators, exhibitors and others attended this annual event. Many state and federal agencies provided speakers for the educational sessions. They included the Attorney General’s office, State Auditor’s office, Mississippi Development Authority, Mississippi Planning and Development Districts and MDEQ, among others. Topics included state law updates, grant writing, community health initiatives, municipal liability issues, community and economic development, retail development, disaster recovery, and water and sewer issues.

Other conference highlights included the presentation of the 2017 Municipal Excellence Awards, an induction ceremony for the 2017 Municipal Hall of Fame and an expo show, showcasing over 200 businesses, state agencies and other organizations. Also at the conference, the Certified Municipal Official graduation took place, recognizing over 200 municipal officials for their achievement in the program.

