Louisville’s Ming wins T-H Marine Flw Bass Fishing League Mississippi Division Tournament

From press reports

COLUMBUS, Miss. (June 12, 2017) – Timmy Ming of Louisville, Mississippi, weighed five bass Saturday totaling 13 pounds, 3 ounces to win the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Mississippi Division tournament on the Columbus Pool. Ming took home $6,037 for his win.

“I locked from the Columbus Pool down to Aliceville and started my day on a 100-yard stretch right outside of the lock,” said Ming, who earned his first career-victory in BFL competition. “There was some riprap with grass growing on it and bass were feeding on crawfish. I put together a limit there by 9:30 (a.m.)”

Ming said he used a Putty Black-colored Spro Dean Rojas Bronzeye Frog to catch his initial limit. After 9:30 a.m., he said he continued his day in an area he refers to as Pratt Creek.



“Pratt Creek is an old river run with four or five old lakes off of it,” said Ming. “I sat at the mouth of one of the lakes where there’s a flat littered with stumps. Bass were schooling on shad as they moved out of the lake and into the river. I used a (Lucky Craft LC Silent) square-billed crankbait to catch one that I ended up weighing in.”

At noon, Ming said he locked back into the Columbus Pool and made his way up Tibbee Creek. He said he switched to a Red Shad-colored Berkley Havoc Ike’s Devil Spear to finish out his day.

“The flat I hit was a lot like the previous area in Pratt Creek, but there were grass mats around the stumps,” said Ming. “I caught one more that culled, and then brought in what I had.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:

1st: Timmy Ming, Louisville, Miss., five bass, 13-3, $4,037 + $2,000 Ranger Cup Bonus

2nd: Chris Quaintance, Muscle Shoals, Ala., three bass, 11-8, $2,019

3rd: Taylor Ramey, Purvis, Miss., five bass, 11-6, $1,545

4th: Tim Jaynes, Ethelsville, Ala., five bass, 11-5, $942

5th: Wayne Foreman, Magnolia, Miss., five bass, 10-9, $807

6th: Randy Craft, Seminary, Miss., five bass, 8-13, $840

7th: Sawyer Woods, Caledonia, Miss., four bass, 8-7, $673

8th: Jamie Long, Okolona, Miss., three bass, 8-3, $606

9th: Charles Watts, Corinth, Miss., four bass, 8-1, $538

10th: Steve Jones, Moss Point, Miss., four bass, 8-0, $471

Complete results can be found at FLWFishing.com.

Gary Wright of Booneville, Mississippi, caught a bass weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces – the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division – which earned him the day’s Boater Big Bass award of $545.

Jack Stegall of Carriere, Mississippi, won the Co-angler Division and $2,019 Saturday after weighing three bass totaling 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

The top 10 co-anglers were:

1st: Jack Stegall, Carriere, Miss., three bass, 4-11, $2,019

2nd: Dylan Wooten, Vicksburg, Miss., two bass, 4-9, $842

2nd: Daniel Sullivan, Guntown, Miss., one bass, 4-9, $1,114

4th: Christian Sullivan, Florence, Miss., two bass, 4-8, $471

5th: Chris Dye, Hickory Flat, Miss., one bass, 4-3, $604

6th: Joseph Breeden, Brandon, Miss., two bass, 4-0, $370

7th: Robert Keifer, Brandon, Miss., two bass, 3-11, $336

8th: Jesse Steadham, Byram, Miss., two bass, 3-10, $303

9th: Jimmy Tisdale, Ellisville, Miss., two bass, 3-9, $269

10th: Lance Jackson, Starkville, Miss., two bass, 3-6, $273

10th: Kenneth Amos, Greenville, Miss., one bass, 3-6, $223

Daniel Sullivan’s bass was the largest caught in the Co-angler Division and earned him the day’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $272.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 12-14 BFL Regional Championship on the Red River in Bossier City, Louisiana. Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518C with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518C with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard.

The 2017 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.

For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the BFL on Facebook at Facebook.com/FLWFishing and on Twitter at Twitter.com/FLWFishing.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2017 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW conducts more than 274 bass-fishing tournaments annually across the United States and sanctions tournaments in Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW” television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.