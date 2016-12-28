Louisville’s Wraggs signs with East Central

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

East Central Community College girls basketball coach Crandal Porter has had his eye on Louisville’s Diamond Wraggs for a while.

So when Porter offered her a scholarship, Wraggs jumped at the chance. The Louisville standout signed during the early period, becoming the first player to sign with the Lady Warriors this year.

“I think she is a next-level athlete and will fit in perfectly in our system,” Porter said. “She has the versatility to play either inside or outside for us. She can guard on the perimeter or can guard a bigger player in the post. That’s what we are really looking for, athletic players who can guard you from anywhere on the court. She is really strong and makes up for her lack of size with her strength.”

But Porter said that’s not the only reason he signed Wraggs.

“She is what we are looking for in a player,” Porter said. “She makes good grades and is a really good person and that’s what we are looking for. She is as good of a person as she is a player.”

Louisville coach Jackie Laine echoed Porter’s assessment.

“Diamond is just an all-around good athlete,” Laine said. “She could have signed to play junior college softball or in track. And it couldn’t have happened to a nicer player. I could just go on and on about her. She might only be 5-foot-9 but she just outhustles everybody on the court.

“I know that Coach Porter has had his eye on her for a while now. I know he’s been courting her to come to East Central for a while. There were other junior colleges that were interested in her but when he offered, she jumped on it.”

Wraggs, a 5-foot-9 forward, is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals a game for the Lady Wildcats.