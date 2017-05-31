Mayor’s Youth Council at work

The about 15-member City of Louisville Youth Council has completed another successful year.

Initiated by Louisville Mayor Will Hill in 2012, the 2016-2017 council had a variety of accomplishments. The City of Louisville Mayor’s Youth Council was created for youth to build leadership skills and learn about civic responsibility, to gain a better understanding of municipal government and to prepare youth for a lifetime of public and community service.

The 2016-2017 City of Louisville Youth Council had 4 graduating members Allayna Lovorn served as the Youth Council Mayor and is graduating this year.

“The council is in great shape with the members ready to step into leadership roles,” said Louisville Mayor Will Hill. “The council has been very involved in the community.”

The City of Louisville Mayor’s Youth Council accomplishments include:

– Raised funds for the local animal Shelter.

– Partnered with the city of Louisville to attend MML Youth Council event where they learned more about municipal and about state government and interacted with state leadership.

– Gained an understanding of the municipal government by meeting monthly.

– Collectively completed over 100 hundreds of community service hours. Volunteer activities included organized cleanups for adopted city streets which resulted in dozens of bags of trash removed from the city streets.

– Established a positive youth presence in the community.

“The City of Louisville thanks and congratulates the City of Louisville Mayor’s Youth Council members for their service to the public and for successfully completing another year of the program,” Mayor Hill said. “I am continually amazed at how these young people want to be involved in their community and city government. Our job is to continue to provide these opportunities that include our young people and provide the educational opportunities that will positively impact their futures.”

For more information on students joining the Mayor’s Youth Council or about the council contact the Louisville City Hall.