MDA ambassadors Program underway in Winston County

The Mississippi Development Authority strategically chose Winston County along with Prentiss County and Monroe County to participate in the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) Ambassadors Program.

Each community is required to take part in multiple intense economic development forums throughout the year-long program in preparing their individual community for growth and economic development success.

Winston County recently hosted a forum in Louisville focused on workforce development issues and opportunities to address key concerns to improve the economic development process. Dr. Sharon Younger, Dr. Ruth Nichols, and MDA officials were on hand to lead the forum on this progressive topic.

Available to select areas, MDA’s Ambassadors Program provides support to counties in identifying marketable assets to leverage local resources for strong industrial and economic development. Entergy, Mississippi Power and Tennessee Valley Authority serve as program partners. Glen Habb, Winston County Economic Development Director, as part of the program will form local economic development teams. These teams are made up of local elected officials and community leaders.

“The Ambassadors Program is just one way MDA connects with its local economic developers to assist them in achieving economic success,” stated MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. in press releases about the program. “We’re committed to partnering with local officials and developers to highlight Mississippi’s strengths and bring in more business and create more career opportunities