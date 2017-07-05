MDWFP graduates eleven new conservation officers

JACKSON – Eleven newly sworn Conservation Officers will be patrolling areas of assignment across Mississippi this summer. Wednesday, June 28, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks held a graduation ceremony at Roosevelt State Park in Morton, honoring the 11 new Conservation Officers.

These officers will be assigned to counties stretching from North Mississippi to the Gulf Coast, protecting and serving Mississippi residents and ensuring Mississippi’s hunting, fishing, and outdoor heritage is protected for generations to come.



Mississippi Attorney General, Jim Hood, was the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony and challenged the 11 new officers to “work tirelessly, enforcing the laws you sworn to uphold and let the legal system work.”

“Today marks the end of twenty-four (24) weeks of training and the beginning of a career, for these 11 new Mississippi Conservation Officers” states Capt Chris Reed.

The new officers will report for duty, July 5.

For more information regarding hunting and outdoors in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call us at 601-432-2199. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.