Mini Fire Prevention camp held

By Elmetra Patterson

Mini Camp for Fire Prevention and Fire Work Safety

There was pop, pop, popping and plenty of fun and education that took place at Dean Park with nearly 40 youth who attended a Mini Fire Prevention and Fireworks Safety Camp sponsored by the Friends of Dean Park, Inc./Ollie Dailey Community Center (FODP).

The minicamp was held on June 28, 2017. The Louisville Fire Department and the American Red Cross presented the workshop with Walmart of Louisville donating the fireworks.

FODP prepared lunch for the participants. FODP thanks all of the parents, Destiny Day Care Center and Black Girls Read for bringing their children to participate.

Black Girls Read provided their service by cleaning up after the event and by helping to serve the participants lunch. Dr. Melissa Davis is the Director of Black Girls Read.

The Louisville Fire Department reviewed the risk of fireworks with the attendees.

The risk of fireworks injury is highest for young people ages 0-4, followed by children 10-14.

Sparklers, often a favorite with children, accounted for 30% of injuries in 2014, they can reach up to 1200 º Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns.

LFD staff explained persons should:

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks. d Fire Work Safety Camp held