Nanih Waiya falls to Leake County, splits with Noxapater

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

Nanih Waiya’s basketball teams opened district play last week with a pair of losses to Leake County and a split against Noxapater.

The Lady Warriors dropped a 56-30 decision to No. 4 ranked Leake County, while the Warriors fell 63-49 last Tuesday.

On Friday, the Lady Warriors dropped a 45-43 decision to rival Noxapater, while the Warriors rebounded to win 70-50. Nanih Waiya’s girls entered this week with a 3-9 record, while the boys entered the week at 4-7.

This week, both teams were slated to host French Camp Academy on Tuesday and they’ll entertain Sebastopol on Friday. Next week, they make a return trip to Leake County on Tuesday (Jan. 24) before hosting Philadelphia in non-district action on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Last Tuesday against Leake County, Nanih Waiya’s girls fell behind 13-1 in the first quarter and played catch-up the rest of the way. The Lady Warriors trailed 31-12 at halftime.

Hope Thames pumped in a game-high 24 points to lead Nanih Waiya, while Aerial Edwards scored 16 points and had eight steals as Leake improved to 11-3.

In Nanih Waiya’s two-point loss at Noxapater last Friday night, Thames scored 14 points and Hanna Higginbotham scored 10 for the Lady Warriors.

No additional details were available on Nanih Waiya’s boys games prior to this week’s press time.