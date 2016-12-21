Nanih Waiya hoops teams sweep Ethel

By Austin Bishop

Winston County Journal

Both Nanih Waiya teams came away with victories in a trip to Ethel last Tuesday night.

Those wins helped the Warriors and Lady Warriors earn a split for the week, as each fell to Class 3A Choctaw County Friday afternoon.

Nanih Waiya’s girls entered this week with a record of 3-4, while the boys were 2-4. Both squads were to pay a visit to Class 4A West Lauderdale on Tuesday and both are scheduled to visit East Webster Thursday. After this week’s games, Nanih Waiya is not scheduled to see action again until Jan. 3 at Clarkdale.

As a part of East Webster’s first-ever “Silent Night” celebration, fans attending Thursday night’s game with Nanih Waiya are asked to participate.

Fans are asked to remain completely silent during the boys’ game until host East Webster scores its 10th point of the night. To “cheer” prior to the Wolverines’ 10th point, fans may simply wave their hands silently in the air.

The entire crowd will also be asked to sing “Silent Night” at the game; all students dressed in “tacky Christmas” gear will be admitted free; there will be free pizza for students admitted before 6:15; and free popcorn for all fans in attendance.

In Nanih Waiya’s action on the court last week, the Warriors whipped Ethel 60-42 before falling to Choctaw County 62-44. The Lady Warriors defeated Ethel 50-33 and lost 55-32 to Choctaw County.

In the Warriors’ win last Tuesday, Isaac Eiland pumped in 23 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Warriors. Chris Smith had 14 points and four steals and Tristen Cotton had 10 points and six rebounds.

Bryce Stanton filled up the stat sheet with five points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Karicious Neal chipped in six points.

Stanton scored 12, Eiland 11 and Quinn Hodge six as the Warriors fell to Choctaw County on Friday.

The Chargers, who are expected to return to the Class 3A playoffs this year, proved too big and too deep as they built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and carried a 38-23 lead into the break at halftime.

Nanih Waiya’s girls, meanwhile, got a big night from Hope Thames in their win over Ethel last Tuesday.

Thames pumped in a game-high 26 points, Essence Stricklin had eight and Hanna Higginbotham six in the win.

The Lady Warriors opened the game with a 12-4 run and led 28-14 at halftime.

Friday against Choctaw County, Nanih Waiya’s girls started hot from the field and used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to take control.

A pair of 3-pointers from Stricklin during that 10-0 spurt helped the Lady Warriors to a 20-9 lead and they were up 21-14 at halftime.

But the Lady Chargers’ size and depth showed in the third quarter, when they used an 8-0 run to take the lead. Choctaw County exploded for 24 points in the period, building a 38-29 advantage.

Stricklin finished with 15 points, while Thames had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Rylee Holdiness grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds and Higginbotham had four steals.