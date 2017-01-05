Nanih Waiya prepping for district play

By Rocky HIgginbotham

Winston County Journal

Both Nanih Waiya basketball teams were set to return to action this week as the Warriors and Lady Warriors continue to prep for the beginning of district play.

Coach Jaimee Childs’ Nanih Waiya girls finished the first semester with a record of 3-6, while coach Ron Swart’s Warriors enter the new calendar year with a 2-6 mark.

Both squads were to travel to Clarkdale Tuesday in their first action of the second semester, and both are scheduled to take on another Class 2A school when they go to Union Friday.

Next week, Nanih Waiya is set to open Region 3-1A play by hosting Leake County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) and then going to cross-county rival Noxapater on Friday, Jan. 13.