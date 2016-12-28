Nanih Waiya swept at West Lauderdale, East Webster

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

Both Nanih Waiya teams dropped contests at bigger schools last week, as the Warriors and Lady Warriors fell to Class 4A West Lauderdale and Class 2A East Webster.

The Lady Warriors finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a 3-6 record, while the Warriors will enter the new year with a record of 2-6.

Both teams are slated to return to action Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Clarkdale before going to Union on Friday, Jan. 6.

Last Monday in Collinsville, Nanih Waiya girls battled with the 9-3 Lady Knights — who made a Class 4A postseason run a year ago — for a half before things went the wrong direction.

The Lady Warriors trailed by just one point after the first quarter and were down just 20-14 at halftime. But West opened the second half with a 22-4 run to take control.

Hope Thames had eight points to lead Nanih Waiya.

In their contest at East Webster Thursday, the Lady Warriors fell behind 11-2 in the first quarter and were outscored in all four periods.

Thames had six points for Nanih Waiya, while Adryana Bell scored 17 to lead East Webster’s 8-3 Lady Wolverines.

Nanih Waiya’s boys also fought hard at Class 4A West Lauderdale last Monday, but the Knights proved far too deep for the Warriors. A dozen players scored for West Lauderdale, led by Stone Fielder’s 16 points.

The Warriors trailed 20-8 at halftime.

At East Webster on Thursday, the Warriors were knotted with the host Wolverines at 14-all after one quarter. But East Webster erupted for 23 points in the second and fourth frames and got a game-high 22 points from Isaac Patterson in the win.