Nanih Waiya’s Jones and Cumberland chosen as all-stars

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

A pair of Nanih Waiya baseball standouts have been chosen to play in the prestigious Crossroads Diamond Club all-star baseball game.

Seniors Brady Jones and Ben Cumberland will take part in the 2017 D.M. Howie Mississippi High School All-Star Baseball Game on June 3. The Class 1A-2A game also sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Coaches will be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Jones and Cumberland, who will suit up for the South team, have helped Nanih Waiya to a 19-2 record and a district championship already this season.

Jones is 6-0 on the mound with a 1.85 earned-run average. He has struck out a team-high 46 batters and walked only seven in 34 innings of work.

At the plate, Jones has hit a couple of grand slams and is tied for the team lead with 21 RBIs while batting .273.

Cumberland is hitting .484 and leads the Warriors with 30 runs and 30 base hits. He is tied for the team lead in homers (two) and RBIs (21) and also has eight stolen bases.

On the mound, the right-hander is 1-0 with six saves and has yet to allow an earned run this season in 10 innings of work.