National Hospital Week places spotlight on people

A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal, it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, hospitals are central to a healthy and optomistic community. That’s the message organizers are touting with the 2017 National Hospital Week theme “The Healing Heart of Healthcare.”

The event theme, announced this week, is the centerpiece of a promotional campaign aimed at uniting health care facilities across the country during the May 7–13 celebration.

“National Hospital Week, first and foremost, is a celebration of people,” Paul Black, CEO of Winston Medical Center, said.

“We’re extremely proud of each member of our staff and we recognize the important role they play in extending a sense of trust to our patients and our communities.”

The nation’s largest health care event, National Hospital Week dates back to 1921 when it was suggested by a magazine editor who hoped a community wide celebration would alleviate public fears about hospitals. The celebration, launched in Chicago, succeeded in promoting trust and goodwill among members of the public and eventually spread to facilities across the country.