News of the Past

100 Years Ago – December 29, 1916

LOUISVILLE: Eugene Robinson now with the Belzoni Bank paid his parents, Mr. and Mr. J. N. Robinson, a visit this week. – Foster Gully, who has a lucrative position as bookkeeper in Arkansas, spent the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Gully. – J. M. Harris left Sunday for Clarksdale where he has accepted a position in one of the banks. Mrs. Harris will join Mr. Harris in their new home soon. – Miss Mildred Jacks, one of our city’s best musicians, has accepted the position as musician at the Lyric Theatre, and our people will enjoy her music. – Mrs. J. A. Clark visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Dawkins, at Starkville this week. – Mrs. J. H. Jamison out from Kosciusko spent a few days of last week on a visit to her son, W. Hugh Jamison.

75 Years Ago –December 26, 1941

HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLAR FIRE AT D. L. FAIR LUMBER CO. – Fire broke out in the 5-unit dry kiln and cooling sheds at the D. L. Fair Lumber Company in south town Sunday night, destroying about a hundred thousand dollars’ worth of machinery and lumber. Fire departments from Louisville and Philadelphia worked hard to contain the fire to only one building. The saw mill and planing mills were not harmed, nor was the large finished lumber building or the many acres of rough planed lumber.

DEATHS: Funeral services were held at Good Hope for Mr. Bill Fulton, 41, son of Mr. Weldon Fulton, who died Sunday. Rev. Pearson of Macon and Masonic Order conducted the service. He leaves a wife and two children.

LOUISVILLE: Howard Hollingsworth has been transferred to Marshall Field, San Diego, Calif. – Jimmie Woodward, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Woodward, was transferred to Kelly Field, San Antonio, Texas last week. – Private First Class Isaac A. Wells, Anti-Tank Company, 30th Infantry, is now stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. – Randolph Brantley and his daughter, Miss Bettie, of Risenfawn, Ga. arrived here last Thursday to visit the former’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Z. A. Brantley for the holidays.

WEDDINGS: John E. Covington and Miss Anna King were married Dec. 20th at the Baptist parsonage, Rev. W. L. Day officiating. The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. E. King of Louisville, and the groom is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Will G. Covington. Following a brief bridal trip, the couple will be residing here with the bride’s parents, as the groom is employed at the G. M. & O. shops. – Cary M. Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. L. Clark of Louisville, and Miss Aline Baird, both of Memphis, were married in Hernando on Nov. 27. – Mr. and Mrs. T. L. Thompson of Gholson announce the marriage of their daughter, Annie Mae, to Kirby Goodin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Goodin. The wedding took place in Louisville, Oct. 4th, Rev. J. W. Gibson officiating.

OUR BOYS IN SERVICE: Mrs. J. L. Johnson received word that her son, Jimmie Johnson, was slightly injured while on duty in the Philippine Islands on the 13th. No other information was available. – Mrs. Nell Beasley of Jackson received a telegram from the government on the 19th that her brother-in-law, Hershel N. Beasley, who was severely injured in the air raid in Hawaii on Dec. 7th, has since died. Hershel had joined the Army in Winston County 8 years ago at the age of 17. He is survived by his father, Mr. J. C. Beasley of Arkansas.

Monday of last week, Virgil Vernon, a saw mill man from the edge of Kemper, Winston, and Noxubee counties, cut his Christmas tree, the second largest short leaf pine found in this section of the state. The tree was more than seven feet across at the butt, and the first 20-foot cut scaled, log scale, 1586 feet. The rings showed the Christmas tree was more than a century old.

BIRTHS: Mr. and Mrs. Earl Smith are rejoicing over the birth of a fine boy on Dec. 10th, whom they have named Earl Garland. (Indian Springs news)

NOXAPATER: Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Lowe and two daughters of Stillwater, Okla. are visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. T. Callahan and other relatives for the holidays. – After visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Crosby, and other relatives, Mrs. Ernest Jordan left last week for her home in Morenci, Ariz. – Mr. Earl Curtis of Wills Point, Texas and his son, Prof. J. W. Curtis of Meridian are here visiting relatives in the homes of Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Jones and Mrs. R. H. Glenn.