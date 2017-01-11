News of the Past

100 Years Ago – January 12, 1916

(This edition was not available on microfilm.)

75 Years Ago – January 9, 1941

FRONT PAGE: A REAL COLD SPELL: This section has received its coldest weather this century, beginning early Wednesday night when the thermometer registered 10 degrees above zero, falling later in the evening to 5 degrees. The forecast for Thursday was for even colder weather. Thankfully, no rain is forecast. – HERSHEL BEASLEY NOT DEAD: It was reported earlier to the father of Hershel Beasley that he was killed in Hawaii Dec. 7th. However, on January 5th Mr. Beasley received a card stating “I am all right.” What a relief!

LOUISVILLE: Dink Chapman and Billie Parker, who are currently stationed at a Texas training camp, were at home visiting family last week, and returned to duty Sunday. – E. H. Flurry has returned from New Orleans where he was at the bedside of his father, Rev. S. E. Flurry, who has been in the hospital but is reported doing better. – H. C. Burton, William Hill and J. B. Hughes have left for New Orleans for physical examinations. They have joined the U. S. Navy. – Mrs. Sue L. Triplett, one of our city oldest ladies, is ill at this time at her home on South Church Street. Her daughter, Mrs. Ed Meadows of Kyle, Texas, and Mrs. E. T. McArthur of San Antonio were called here due to Mrs. Triplett’s illness.

WEDDINGS: Mr. Paul Hunter Chapman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Chapman of Louisville, and Mrs. Louise Ellis Langdon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. M. Ellis were married Jan. 3rd at the home of the bride’s parents, Rev. C. P. Thrailkill officiating. After Jan. 11th, Mrs. Chapman will return to Louisville where she is employed at the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Mr. Chapman goes back to his duties in Newfoundland, where he is with the American Air Forces there. – Mr. H. B. Abernethy and Miss Bonnie Jean Hardwick, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. O. Hardwick, were married Friday morning at the home of the bride’s parents, Rev. W. L. Day performing the ceremony. Following the bridal trip, they will be at home in Jackson, Tenn. – Mr. and Mrs. M. C. Frazier of Gum Branch announce the marriage of their daughter, Margaret, to Julian W. Cunningham on Jan. 1st, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. V. H. Cunningham. Rev. C. P. Thrailkill officiated the service. The couple will reside at the home of the groom’s parents. – Liberty news reported the Christmas Day marriage of Miss Jewel Wilkes and Odell Snow in Forest. – Mrs. Ingram of Noxapater announces the marriage of her daughter, Miss Verna Ingram to Mr. Mathew H. Boyd, both of Sand Hill. The marriage took place in Meridian on May 23, 1941, Rev. J. J. Burns officiating.

NOXAPATER: Second Lieutenant Frank Byars was called back to his headquarters in South Carolina, cutting short his furlough and visit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. L. A. Byars. – Mrs. L. E. Crawford of Pickens was called here last week due to the illness of her mother, Mrs. W. A. Gunn, who we understand has improved greatly. – Mr. and Mrs. Mason Sones of Baltimore, Md. are here visiting her father, Mr. F. L. Bryan and other relatives.

BIRTHS: Born, to Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Holton on January 3, 1942, a sweet baby girl (Claytown.) – Mr. and Mrs. Roger Woodward are rejoicing over the birth of a 7 ½ pound baby girl born January 8 (Louisville.) – Mr. and Mrs. Dick McGraw are the proud parents of a 9-pound boy born January 1st, named Richard Yoe (Louisville.)