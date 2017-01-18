News of the Past

100 Years Ago – January 19, 1916

(This edition was not available for review on microfilm.)

75 Years Ago – January 16, 1941

J. Wood lost his home and practically all its contents when his house south of Noxapater burned Wednesday. Harvey Garrard, who was living with the Woods, suffered heavy losses as well. The fire occurred at 2 o’clock in the morning.

DEATHS: Mr. Charles L. Carter died at his home in Estes on the night of the 13th. Funeral services were held at the home, with burial in Flower Ridge cemetery on Thursday afternoon. – Funeral services were held at White Hall last Sunday afternoon for Mrs. W. E. Dempsey, who died suddenly at her home in Louisville on Jan. 9th, last Friday. Mrs. Rosie Anne Horton Dempsey was 76 and was ill for only a short time. Mr. and Mrs. Dempsey were married for 53 years, and lived in the White Hall community before moving to Louisville a few years ago. She is survived by her aged husband, two sons and two daughters.

Mr. and Mrs. H. J. Ferguson were made happy last week when they received an air mail letter from their son Marvin, who has in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7th when the Japs made their raid. Marvin is on the U.S.S. Darbin and escaped any injury.

BIRTHS: Born, to Mr. and Mrs. D. C. Ming, a fine son on December 23. (Murphy Creek) – Lieut. and Mrs. Ralph Caperton of Mineral Wells, Texas announce the arrival of a fine little son. Congratulations to the grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Kilpatrick and Mr. H. B. Caperton, and other relatives. (Noxapater)

LOUISVILLE: Lieut. H. C. Wood of Camp Stewart, Ga., visited his mother, Mrs. Ethel Wood, here last week. – Dr. and Mrs. C. G. Blue have as their guests, Mrs. Blue’s parents, Rev. and Mrs. McLellan of DeSota. – Miss Sallie Mae Brasfield and brother Leland visited their brother, Robert Brasfield, who is in the hospital in Vicksburg, where he is said to be improving. – Our young friend Woody Majure left Wednesday night for Pensacola, Fla., where he has accepted a good job with the U. S. Navy. Woody was turned down for service last year because of his eyes, but later applied for a position and he accepted it. – Hunter Chapman left Sunday for Stepheneville, NewFoundland, where he holds a position with the American Air Base there.

NOXAPTER: Mr. J. W. Lipscomb is reported to be very ill at the family home, east of town. – Mrs. Lena Clay is improving from her recent illness of ten days. – It is good to see Mr. J. E. Jackson in town, after an illness of several weeks. – The Barnes Grocery Company has purchased the B. F. McBrayer store house and has moved into the same. – Mr. and Mrs. Walter Burrage and children of Shuqualak spent Sunday here with relatives. Mrs. Burrage remained over on account of the serious illness of her father, Mr. J. W. Lipscomb.