Novelists to hold library book signing  

Joe Lee, a native of Starkville and the author of seven suspense novels, will visit the Winston County Public Library on Monday, May 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Lee will sign copies of Director’s Cut (Dogwood Press, 2014) and will be joined by Randy Pierce, author of The Peter Bay (Dogwood Press, 2016). First-edition, signed copies will be available.

“Director’s Cut is the fifth volume of my Oakdale suspense series that began with Judgment Day,” Lee said. “Oakdale is a fictional small town in north Mississippi with more than its share of crime, old money, crazy people and folks way up in each other’s business. This book introduces a new protagonist, Tripp Kelly, a professor of film study at the local university. He appears to be a great guy. Problem is, he’s a serial killer.”

Writing in The Clarion Ledger, J.C. Patterson said of Director’s Cut, “Hitchcock-style treachery . . . a fast and fun read.” Mississippi journalist Sid Salter has compared Lee’s work to that of best-selling novelist Carl Hiassen.

Lee is Editor-in-chief of Dogwood Press, a small but traditional publishing company headquartered in Brandon. Dogwood Press has published fellow Mississippi authors John M. Floyd, Jim Ritchie, Mike Windham, Barbie Bassett and Pierce. Memphis-based author Susan Cushman joins the Dogwood Press team with her novel, Cherry Bomb, this summer.

Pierce, director of the Mississippi Judicial College in Oxford, was praised by Mississippi author/publisher Neil White of Oxford, who said of The Peter Bay, “Pierce delivers again … a marvelous tale of murder, deception and, ultimately, redemption.” J.C. Patterson, writing in The Clarion Ledger said, “Randy Pierce brings small-town Mississippi to the courtroom with a Grisham-esque tale of reclaiming one’s soul.”

“It’s great to work with Randy and an honor to publish him,” Lee said. “The Peter Bay is very well-written and suspenseful, and a great way for readers to reconnect with Grant Hicks, the hero of his first novel, Pain Unforgiven. Randy will have copies of both books available. We’re both looking forward to coming to Louisville.”

The Winston County Public Library is located at 301 West Park Street. Admission to the event is free.

Visit www.dogwoodpress.com for a blog and more information about all Dogwood Press titles.