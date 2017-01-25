Noxapater looks to pick up region wins this week

By Robbie Robertson

Winston County Journal

It was a rough week for Noxapater basketball as both teams lost a pair of games inside division play.

The Lady Tigers dropped a 62-34 decision to West Lowndes and fell 70-50 to Leake Central. On the boys side, the Tigers fell 61-33 to West Lowndes while dropping a 67-44 decision to Leake County.

Noxapater will return to action this week when they host Sebastopol on Tuesday and travel to Leake County on Friday. Then on Friday, Feb. 3, both teams will travel to rival Nanih Waiya.

West Lowndes girls 62, Noxapater 34

West Lowndes used big box-end periods to take a 28-point win over the Lady Tigers.

West outscored Noxapater 19-9 in the first period and led 28-20 at the half. West continued to build on its lead in the second half as they outscored Noxapater 13-8 in the third and 21-6 in the fourth.

Faith Harrington led the Lady Tigers with 18 points while Olivia McDonald had eight points and Shay Young added seven.

West Lowndes boys 61, Noxapater 33

West Lowndes jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 28-point win. West led 21-9 after the first period and 44-15 at the half.

Malik Miller led Noxapater with 18 points while Dee Woods added eight points.

Leake County girls 70, Noxapater 50

After a tight first period, the Lady Gators used a big second period to cruise past the Lady Tigers.

Leake County led 23-20 after the first period but outscored the Lady Tigers 20-4 in the second period to take a 43-24 lead. The Lady Gators continued to extend its lead in the third period by outscoring the Lady Tigers 18-8 to lead 61-32.

Faith Harrington again led Noxapater with 22 points while Madelyn Wilkes added 12 points.

Leake County boys 67, Noxapater 44

Leake built a big first half lead and went on to take a 33-point win.

Leake led 14-6 after the first period and outscored the Tigers 25-11 in the second for a 39-17 lead. Noxapater cut into the lead in the third period, outscored Leake 16-13 but it wasn’t enough as the Gators took the fourth period 15-11 to take the win.

Malik Miller led Noxapater with 15 points while Dee Woods added 11 points.