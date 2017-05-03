Noxapater softball falls to Ethel in playoffs

By Robbie Robertson

The Winston County Journal

Noxapater’s run in the Class 1A softball playoffs came to a quick end last week as the Lady Tigers were swept by Ethel, losing 4-1 and 18-14.

“I hate to see the season come to an end,” Noxapater coach Jodie Duran said. “We had our ups and downs but all in all we had a good year. We won our first division championship and end the season with a barn burner.”

Ethel 4, Noxapater 1

In Game 1 of the series, the Noxapater Tigers dropped a three-run decision to Ethel on Tuesday.

Ethel scored two in the first, followed by one in the third and fourth innings to take a 4-0 lead. Noxapater scored its one run in the top of the fifth.

Both teams had four hits apiece but Noxapater struck out eight times and issued three walks.

Princess Welch led Noxapater at the plate, going 2-for-3 while Madelyn Wilkes and Lexi Thomas each added singles.

Thomas was the losing pitcher, giving up four hits in six innings of work while striking out four.

Ethel 18, Noxapater 14

While both teams struggled at the plate on Tuesday, there was no lack of offense in the Thursday battle between the two teams.

Ethel used a trio of big innings as they scored four in the first, nine in the second and five in the fourth. Noxapater scored five in the bottom of the first and two in the second and trailed 13-7. Noxapater added four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Ethel outhit Noxapater 8-7 in the contest and both teams had 11 walks and struck out six times.

Simone Coburn and Faith Harrington were each 2-for-3 while Madelyn Wilkes, Lexi Thomas, Princess Welch, Yolanda Cooper and Morgan Duran each had hits.

Madelyn Wilkes was the losing pitcher, giving up eight hits and walking 11.