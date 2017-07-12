Noxapater Swearing in

From press and staff reports

The Town of Noxapater held a swearing-in ceremony during a regular first monthly meeting moved to Wednesday, July 5 due to the the fourth of July holiday.

The board all began new terms for five aldermen and Mayor Sammy Carter.

All five aldermen will serve another four-year term. The aldermen are: Chris Wells, Lana Deese, Tommy Bartholomew, Brian Burrage, and Robert Wall. Noxapater Mayor Sammy Carter also took the oath of office.

Municipal Judge David Wilson gave the oath to the 6 elected officials.

The Noxapater officials in the July 5 meeting discussed:

• A memorandum of agreement with the City of Louisville and Winston County on Brownfield assessments from the EPA.

• Discussed Kids Day in the Park on August 5 sponsored by Shondrice Lampley.

• Reviewed the Public Service Commission Report on the town’s water supply. Received an update on the water well. Discussed selecting a Bond attorney for the Rural Development Loan.

• Examined the 2016-2017 revised budget.

• Approved the voting delegates for the Mississippi Municipal League.

• Rehired all town’s employees.

• Approved the previous meeting minutes.

• Approved the financial statement.

• Approved paying bills for the month.