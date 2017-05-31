Organizers celebrate another successful Red Hills Festival

From staff reports

Thousands of people flocked to the 37th annual Red Hills Festival in downtown Louisville on Saturday, May 27.

The festival featured local musicians, a 5k and fun run, a car show and a day full of activity.

“This was our 37th Festival and continues to be a huge success. The event brought thousands of people into our community to enjoy a great day,” said Linda Skelton, Winston County Chamber Director. “We also had great feedback from our vendors, local businesses and visitors.”+

The event returned to Main Street with great crowds filling the downtown area.

The event kicked off Saturday morning at the First United Methodist’s Antiques and Collectibles Show in the family life building of the First United Methodist on Church Street and Main Street.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill welcomed the attendees and the vendors. Rev. Scott Phillips provided the invocation.

Boy Scout Troop % flew a new flag at the Winston County Courthouse prior to the National Anthem by the Sunshine Boys. Larry Woodward served as Master of Ceremories.

5k and fun run

The Junior Auxiliary of Louisville hosted a 5K and Fun Run.

The Top Male and Female Finisher in the 5k received $200 each. The Junior Auxiliary of Louisville uses all proceeds for projects to benefit the children of Winston County.

Pet Show held

The Third Annual 2017 Red Hills Pet Show was behind the Chamber of Commerce at the original Winston County Library.

The show was presented by the Louisville Historical & Preservation Board, who are “Helping to preserve the memory of the original Louisville Pet Show held in the same location 50 years ago,” stated Annette Crabtree, Louisville Historical Preservation Board Chairman.

Car Show held

Red Hills Car Show brought in over a hundred vehicles to the Red Hills Festival. Trophies were awarded the afternoon prior to the festival closing.