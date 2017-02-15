Pastors in concert at Mobh Ways and Means program

The Mt. Olive Bethel Harmony District Association held it annual ways and means program on January 27 in support of its new multi-purpose building project located at 137 Armstrong Street in Louisville.

The program was held at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church in Noxapater. The theme was entitled, “O Sing unto the lord a New Song! For He has done Marvelous Things (Psalm 98:1a),” with some of the MOBH District Pastors in concert. It was truly an evening of praise and worship.

The pastors rendering solos were as follows: Rev. Lee Mark Taylor, Rev. Ivory McDaniel, Rev. Charlie Davis, Rev. Barney Robinson, Rev. Dr. Anthony McIntosh, Rev. George Love, Rev. William Haynes, Rev. W.L. Hightower, Rev. Dr. Curtis Johnson, Rev. Jesse Townsel, Rev. Billy Clay, Rev. Charles Griffin, Rev Cedric Wooten, Rev. James Headd, and Rev. Joe Glass. In addition Rev. Charles Goss and Rev. Ruben Yarbrough ministered the sermonettes. With the Lord on our side the program was more than a success. Rev. David Harris, Sr., District Moderator; Rev. Joe Class, Committee Chairman; and Rev. James Headd, Committee Co-chairman; would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support, and participation in this great ministry work.

Submitted by Rev. Joe B. Glass