Patriots dive into summer workout schedule

By Rocky Higginbotham
Winston County Journal
While many area high school football players are finishing up their studies, Winston Academy has already dove into summer workouts and weightlifting.
Winston coach Andy Greening said the Patriots were able to get in a two-week spring training session, and the numbers were good.
“Counting the ninth graders, we had 49 out,” Greening said. “We just had two weeks in all because of baseball season, but I’m thankful that we were able to get those two weeks.”
A deep postseason run by the WA baseball team could have meant no spring football at all, he said. Instead, the Patriots went at it for two weeks and then finished up with an intrasquad scrimmage.
“We just get out of school so early that it doesn’t give us much time,” Greening said. “We’re already into our weightlifting and summer workouts now.”
The Patriots won three of their first four contests last year before a brutal stretch to end the season. They finished with a 4-6 mark and lost eight seniors off a 34-man varsity roster.
2017 WINSTON SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 at Newton County Academy
Aug. 25 Sylva-Bay Academy
Sept. 1 at Copiah Academy
Sept. 8 Indianola Academy
Sept. 15 at East Rankin Academy
Sept. 22 at Starkville Academy
Sept. 29 Canton Academy
Oct. 6 Heritage Academy
Oct. 13 at Leake Academy
Oct. 20 Winona Christian School