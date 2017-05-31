Patriots dive into summer workout schedule

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

While many area high school football players are finishing up their studies, Winston Academy has already dove into summer workouts and weightlifting.

Winston coach Andy Greening said the Patriots were able to get in a two-week spring training session, and the numbers were good.

“Counting the ninth graders, we had 49 out,” Greening said. “We just had two weeks in all because of baseball season, but I’m thankful that we were able to get those two weeks.”

A deep postseason run by the WA baseball team could have meant no spring football at all, he said. Instead, the Patriots went at it for two weeks and then finished up with an intrasquad scrimmage.

“We just get out of school so early that it doesn’t give us much time,” Greening said. “We’re already into our weightlifting and summer workouts now.”

The Patriots won three of their first four contests last year before a brutal stretch to end the season. They finished with a 4-6 mark and lost eight seniors off a 34-man varsity roster.

2017 WINSTON SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 at Newton County Academy

Aug. 25 Sylva-Bay Academy

Sept. 1 at Copiah Academy

Sept. 8 Indianola Academy

Sept. 15 at East Rankin Academy

Sept. 22 at Starkville Academy

Sept. 29 Canton Academy

Oct. 6 Heritage Academy

Oct. 13 at Leake Academy

Oct. 20 Winona Christian School