Patriots split pair of baseball contests

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

Winston Academy split a pair of baseball contests against division rivals last week, falling 10-2 to Leake Academy last Tuesday before rebounding with a big 8-4 win over Starkville Academy on Thursday.

Last week’s split left the Patriots with a 10-8 overall record entering the final week of the regular season.

Winston was scheduled to go to Heritage Academy Tuesday and then entertain Columbus Christian Academy on Thursday this week. Thursday’s contest against CCA in Louisville will be recognized as Senior Night.

Last Tuesday against Leake, the Patriots managed just two base hits and dug themselves a 7-2 hole after two innings in a loss to the Rebels.

Josh McGinnis and Bryce Waggoner had the only hits for the Pats, with McGinnis picking up an RBI. Peyton McCool and Luke Bigham scored the team’s runs.

Nicholas Dempsey was charged with the pitching loss, striking out three in five innings of work.

On Thursday, WA responded in a big way, however, knocking off Starkville Academy 8-4.

Winston trailed 3-2 after three innings, but took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fourth. The Patriots got four more runs in the fifth and held on for the win.

Bigham was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jesse Boydstun homered to lead the Patriots.

McCool had a double and a run scored; Waggoner had a single, a run and an RBI; McGinnis had one hit and two RBIs; Noah Dempsey singled and scored; Peyton Allen, Nicholas Dempsey and Jody McCorkle all had one hit; and Gideon White and Jackson Joiner both scored.

Allen was the winning pitcher in the contest, going five innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out five.