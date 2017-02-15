PTHA Regional Award won by local Youth

Article Written by: Molly C Nicodemus, PhD

The Culwell family is no stranger to horse showing, but this past year was especially fruitful for oldest son Julius Culwell. Julius is a member of the Pinto Horse Association of America (PtHA) Youth Organization and the Mississippi Pinto Horse Association (MPHA).

This year was the first year that Julius was competing in PtHA recognized shows with his solid pinto mare named How D My Valentine. Throughout the show season Julius won two High Point Pinto Youth Exhibitors Awards while showing at local Zone 6 shows. Zone 6 includes the states of Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

He won a belt buckle for being the 2016 MPHA High Point Youth. At Color Breed Congress in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Julius and his horse won two Championship awards in the youth running events. Julius also competed in the PtHA Open Competition Activities Program (OCAP) winning a High Point Award in barrel racing and ranch horse pleasure and a Reserve High Point Award in flag racing and trail.

He won Reserve Champion High Point overall in the OCAP junior youth division. These successes led the two to win the Junior Youth Zone 6 High Point Award. Julius will be recognized at the PtHA Awards Banquet at the PtHA Convention in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in March. He has been invited to the PtHA World Show in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June to represent Zone 6 at the 2017 Youth Zone Invitational.